Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,924 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zendesk by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

