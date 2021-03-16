Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

NYSE SUI opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

