TE Connectivity Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.