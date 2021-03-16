TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to Hold

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

ACDVF opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

