TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$215,661.60 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,470.40.
TC Energy stock traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$58.89. 5,074,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
