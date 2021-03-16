Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 23rd (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies’ (NASDAQ:TSHA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Taysha Gene Therapies had issued 7,869,566 shares in its public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $157,391,320 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.