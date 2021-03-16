Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 11th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:TTM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.89. 687,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,092. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 247,208 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

