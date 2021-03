Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRGM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Targeted Medical Pharma shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,001 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM)

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy.

