Tap (XTP) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Tap has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $72,369.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00654770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

