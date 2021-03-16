Tap 24 Hour Volume Hits $119,538.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $119,538.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00050015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00666232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

