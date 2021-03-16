Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 138,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.64 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.