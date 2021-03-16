Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

TLX stock opened at €36.34 ($42.75) on Monday. Talanx has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €37.66 ($44.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.03.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

