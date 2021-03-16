Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Lifted by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 7.4% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,593. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

