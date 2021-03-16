Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Plans Annual Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3463 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend by 49.5% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NYSE:TSM opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

