Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.97. 1,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tabcorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

