T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS opened at $125.63 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

