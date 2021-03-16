Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

