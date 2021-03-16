Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 9,698 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after buying an additional 375,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

