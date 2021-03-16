Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.52 Million

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $480.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $468.60 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $477.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,739. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

