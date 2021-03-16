Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

