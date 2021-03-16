Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

