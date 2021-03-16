Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $424,000 Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

