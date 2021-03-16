Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $312,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.51 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.