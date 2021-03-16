Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after acquiring an additional 199,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 398,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.