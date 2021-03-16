Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 116,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,670. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

