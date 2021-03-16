Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Insider Ronald Prague Sells 3,604 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) insider Ronald Prague sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $16,073.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ronald Prague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Ronald Prague sold 4,830 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $23,956.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

