sUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $143.26 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $143.26 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035573 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

