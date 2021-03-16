Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 226,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
