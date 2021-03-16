Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

RUN opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,553.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $2,935,119.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,188,201 shares of company stock worth $83,373,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

