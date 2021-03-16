Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sumo Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

SUMO traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 304 ($3.97). The company had a trading volume of 214,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.77. The company has a market capitalization of £519.10 million and a P/E ratio of 46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

