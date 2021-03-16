StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 12% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One StrongHands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 12% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $2,625.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,408,765,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,995,570,787 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

