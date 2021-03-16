Streamity (STM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $392.00

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Streamity token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamity has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $374,898.32 and approximately $392.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049269 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012698 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00657704 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00071226 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026178 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035876 BTC.
