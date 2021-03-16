Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSYS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 708,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

