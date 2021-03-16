Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $27.49. 2,110,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,093,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

