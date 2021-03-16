StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $845,000.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $63.29. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
