StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $845,000.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $63.29. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

