Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Rubius Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,603 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 put options.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

