Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,879 shares of company stock worth $17,999,710. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

