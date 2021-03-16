Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,225 Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) by 193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PFFR opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.