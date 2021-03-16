Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $520,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Unity Software by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,844,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

