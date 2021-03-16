Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $563,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.38 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

