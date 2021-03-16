Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $483,000 Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1,807.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

