Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $121.33 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,188.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

