Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

PEJ opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

