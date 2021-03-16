Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

