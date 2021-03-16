Stevard LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stevard LLC lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Etsy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.03. 29,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

