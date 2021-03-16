Stevard LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stevard LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $2,931,195. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CB stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,624. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

