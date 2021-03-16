Stevard LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stevard LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,074. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

