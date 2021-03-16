Stevard LLC Cuts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stevard LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,699 shares of company stock valued at $19,942,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

CRSP traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $134.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,682. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

