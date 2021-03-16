Stevard LLC Buys New Holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. Marquee Raine Acquisition comprises about 1.8% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Shares of MRACU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 103,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

