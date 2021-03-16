StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) vs. Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Head to Head Analysis

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StepStone Group and Monroe Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Monroe Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

StepStone Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.27%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Monroe Capital -4.93% 14.44% 5.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Monroe Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monroe Capital $68.19 million 3.06 $19.21 million $1.42 6.90

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats StepStone Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million.

